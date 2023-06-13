Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region

SEMEY. KAZINFORM The tractor of the 15th forester Sergey Arkhipov, went missing battling the wildfires, was found in the fire area in Abai region, Kazinform cites KazTAG.

The vehicle was found 5 km away from Dmitriyevka village, 1 km away from the highway in the steppe. The man is still missing. The search for him is set to continue today in the village.

As earlier reported, Sergey Arkhipov left to help suppress devastating wildfires in Abai region and went missing. The man was last heard on June 10.