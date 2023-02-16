Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
TPP accident: State of emergency to be lifted in Ridder town

16 February 2023, 16:45
UST. KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Heat supply returns to normal with the new owners at the Ridder Thermal Power Plant, Kazinform cites YK-news.kz.

The plant is back to normal operation. The new leadership is facing the task of repairing heating systems before the next heating season.

According to the region's governor Daniyal Akhmetov, the state of emergency of technogenic nature is to be lifted in the town.

Notably, Ridder town declared a state of emergency last November due to a major accident at its TPP when several boilers shut down.


Photo: tets.kz



