Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Pavlodar region

    TPP accident in Ekibastuz: Heating points opened in schools and entertainment centers

    29 November 2022, 18:40

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Heating points have been opened in schools and city entertainment center in Ekibastuz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Heating points with the provision of hot meals and resting places have been opened as the state of emergency of technogenic nature is in place in the city of Ekibastuz.

    According to the press service of Pavlodar region administration, 12 heating points have been opened in Ekibastuz. Of these, eight are operational taken into account of the number of requests from the people whose houses were cut off from heating.

    Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency was declared in Ekibastuz town, Pavlodar region, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant.


    Photo: JSC «Pavlodarenergo»

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Pavlodar region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    7 die in road accident involving 3 cars in Aktobe region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Finland coop deepening discussed in Astana
    2 President arrives in France for official visit
    3 President Tokayev in Moscow: meeting with Vladimir Putin and reaffirming strategic partnership with Russia
    4 PM urges to liquidate Ekibastuz TPP accident causes, check energy facilities in regions
    5 COVID-19: 85 test positive, 987 getting treatment in Kazakhstan