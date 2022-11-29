TPP accident in Ekibastuz: Heating points opened in schools and entertainment centers

29 November 2022, 18:40

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Heating points have been opened in schools and city entertainment center in Ekibastuz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Heating points with the provision of hot meals and resting places have been opened as the state of emergency of technogenic nature is in place in the city of Ekibastuz.

According to the press service of Pavlodar region administration, 12 heating points have been opened in Ekibastuz. Of these, eight are operational taken into account of the number of requests from the people whose houses were cut off from heating.

Earlier it was reported that the state of emergency was declared in Ekibastuz town, Pavlodar region, after a number of boilers went out of service at the local thermal power plant.

Photo: JSC «Pavlodarenergo»