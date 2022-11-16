Toxic air comes back to haunt residents in India's capital

16 November 2022, 08:52

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM Residents in India's capital region -- Delhi are battling hazardous air. Every year with the onset of winter, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the capital falls drastically as the air gets heavily polluted, Xinhua reports.

The dust and smoke suspended in the air refuse to disperse, which deteriorates air quality and makes it difficult for people to breathe, especially vulnerable groups.

The situation in the capital has been the same for many years now despite the government repeatedly pledging more efforts to rid people of the pollution blues.

For the past few days, air quality in Delhi has remained in the very poor category. Prior to that, it had become severe.

However, on Tuesday in a relative relief, the air pollution levels in Delhi came down to the poor category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall AQI remained in the poor category on Tuesday at 228.

The deterioration in air quality in the capital is being attributed to slow wind speed and stubble burning (farm fires) in the neighboring states.

Industrial activities and vehicular traffic are significant contributors to air pollution in the city, along with rampant construction.

Prominent pollutants found in the Indian capital's air are PM 2.5 and PM 10. Experts say PM 2.5 can travel deep into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

A recent survey has found nearly 80 percent of the families living in Delhi and surrounding areas have someone suffering from air pollution-related ailments.

Reports said many residents have reported breathing difficulties, with the elderly and schoolchildren being the worst hit.

Expressing concerns over the health of children, India's child rights body, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has recommended shutting down schools until the air becomes more breathable.

Health officials have advised people, especially those with respiratory illness, in Delhi to minimize outdoor exposure until the improvement in air quality.

Doctors say severe air quality affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing pulmonary diseases.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), an institute monitoring air pollution, keeping in view the overall poor category of Delhi's AQI, sensitive groups should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and take more breaks and do less intense activities.

It said people suffering from asthma should keep the relief medicine handy.

SAFAR has stated that masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators may be helpful in the ongoing polluted air

