    Town in N Kazakhstan put on quarantine to halt COVID-19 spread

    9 October 2020, 14:23

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Bulayevo town has been put on strict quarantine by the authorities of North Kazakhstan region due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

    According to the local authorities, 24 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in that area over the past two weeks. Of 24, 19 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Bulayevo town.

    According to the existing regulations, the quarantine regime is introduced in case more than 3-5 COVID-19 cases are registered there.

    The quarantine restrictions have become effective in Bulayevo town as of today to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

