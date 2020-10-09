Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Town in N Kazakhstan put on quarantine to halt COVID-19 spread

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 October 2020, 14:23
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Bulayevo town has been put on strict quarantine by the authorities of North Kazakhstan region due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

According to the local authorities, 24 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in that area over the past two weeks. Of 24, 19 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Bulayevo town.

According to the existing regulations, the quarantine regime is introduced in case more than 3-5 COVID-19 cases are registered there.

The quarantine restrictions have become effective in Bulayevo town as of today to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection.


