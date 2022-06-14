Go to the main site
    Tower crane fell in Nur-Sultan

    14 June 2022, 08:57

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Tower crane KB-405 belonging to the LLP NEOTECH company fell yesterday in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    As the emergencies authorities informed, the accident occurred at around 06:20pm at a construction site of SEN residential estate located in Yessil micro-district. The works at the site were halted because of storm alert. The crane was prepared for dismantling.

    No injuries or fatalities were reported.

    As per preliminary data, stormy wind up to 20-25m/s became a reason of the crane’s fall.

    An investigation is underway.




    Incidents Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
