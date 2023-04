Tower crane collapses, kills 1 in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A tower crane collapsed in Kokshetau killing its operator, Kazinform has learned from POLISIA.KZ.

The accident happened on Wednesday at 11:50 am local time. The tower crane collapsed near a construction site of a residential complex. As a result of the collapse, the 28-year crane operator died.

An investigation into what caused the collapse of the crane is underway.