Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Tourist who carved names into Colesseum identified

    30 June 2023, 11:11

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Carabinieri police have identified the tourist accused of carving his and his girlfriend's name into the Colosseum in Rome last Friday, investigators said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    The couple were said to live in England.

    The investigation began after the Colosseum Park Authority was alerted to the incident by a video, allegedly filmed by the pair and posted on social media.

    Earlier this week investigators said the young tourist risks at least a 15,000 euro fine and up to five years in jail for the act of vandalism. «I am grateful to the Carabinieri for having promptly identified the alleged perpetrator of the uncivilised and absurd act committed at the Colosseum,» said Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano. «(It is) an act that offended all around the world who appreciate the value of archaeology, monuments and history. I now hope that justice will take its course by strictly applying the laws. If the case goes to trial, the Ministry of Culture will be a civil plaintiff,» he added.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Extreme weather in Italy’s Friuli, over 500 emergency calls
    Heatwave continues, eight cities on red alert in Italy
    Italy’s Rome, Rieti on red alert for heat, 6 cities to join them
    10 mn Italians to spend on average 227 euro in summer sales
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    3 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Kazakh singer Sherkhan Arystan wins grand prix of children’s music contest Vitebsk
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14