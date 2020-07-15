Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Tourist village being created in Uzbekistan's Samarkand

    15 July 2020, 14:19

    SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM - Activities are underway in Samarkand region to create a tourist village «Konigil». According to the concept of creating a tourist village, an 800-meter path is being built on an area of 3 hectares so that tourists could walk along the Siyob river.

    Employees of the Tourism Development Department of Samarkand region and responsible persons are organizing family guest houses, new craft centers, animation centers reflecting local traditions, as well as creating conditions for development of such types of tourism as ethno-tourism, agritourism, gastronomic, etc. It should be noted that the family guest house «Konigil» became one of the first in the village to start its activities.

    In addition, a bakery has been created in the territory, where master classes on cooking the world famous Samarkand bread will be demonstrated, during which baking secrets will be shared with visitors.

    A pottery center has been also launched in the region. Rice mill building is being repaired.

    Source: UzA

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Uzbekistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims