Tourist village being created in Uzbekistan's Samarkand

15 July 2020, 14:19
SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM - Activities are underway in Samarkand region to create a tourist village «Konigil». According to the concept of creating a tourist village, an 800-meter path is being built on an area of 3 hectares so that tourists could walk along the Siyob river.

Employees of the Tourism Development Department of Samarkand region and responsible persons are organizing family guest houses, new craft centers, animation centers reflecting local traditions, as well as creating conditions for development of such types of tourism as ethno-tourism, agritourism, gastronomic, etc. It should be noted that the family guest house «Konigil» became one of the first in the village to start its activities.

In addition, a bakery has been created in the territory, where master classes on cooking the world famous Samarkand bread will be demonstrated, during which baking secrets will be shared with visitors.

A pottery center has been also launched in the region. Rice mill building is being repaired.

Source: UzA


