Tourist traffic in Russia expected to plunge 40-50% by end of 2020

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
28 October 2020, 21:36
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The tourist traffic in Russia can drop by 40-50% by the end of 2020, head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova said in an interview posted on the website of the NTV TV channel on Wednesday.

«We expect the decline [of the tourist traffic in Russia] at the level of about 40-50% by year-end,» the official said, TASS reports.

The outbound tourist traffic will plummet by about 80% in 2020, Doguzova noted.

Hotels in large cities focusing on business trips have the highest exposure, she says. «The [tourist traffic] drop with such hotels is much higher than in hotels located on resort areas. We provide as much support for colleagues as possible, including by various incentivizing measures,» Doguzova added.


