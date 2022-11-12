Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Tourist spending in Italy up 80% this summer, says BoI

    12 November 2022, 12:43

    ROME. KAZINFORM Spending by foreign tourists in Italy rose by 80% this summer, the Bank of Italy said Friday.

    It was a summer of «strong arrivals and high spending by foreign tourists in Italy,» the Italian central bank said, ANSA reports.

    According to the tables published by the Bank of Italy, the expenditure of foreign tourists rose by 80% in the June-August period compared to the same three-month period a year ago.

    Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the gap has been eliminated for incoming flows, while it is only slightly negative for outgoing flows.

    In August alone, Italy's balance of payments in tourism recorded a surplus of 2.6 billion euros.

    Tourism revenues, equal to 6.3 billion, increased by about 35%.


    Photo: ANSA
    Tourism World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    APEC ministerial meeting kicks off in Thailand
    Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
    UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
    Brazil: Cases of covid-19 in Rio de Janeiro increase 430% in one week
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19