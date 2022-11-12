Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Tourist spending in Italy up 80% this summer, says BoI

12 November 2022, 12:43
Tourist spending in Italy up 80% this summer, says BoI
12 November 2022, 12:43

Tourist spending in Italy up 80% this summer, says BoI

ROME. KAZINFORM Spending by foreign tourists in Italy rose by 80% this summer, the Bank of Italy said Friday.

It was a summer of «strong arrivals and high spending by foreign tourists in Italy,» the Italian central bank said, ANSA reports.

According to the tables published by the Bank of Italy, the expenditure of foreign tourists rose by 80% in the June-August period compared to the same three-month period a year ago.

Compared to pre-pandemic levels, the gap has been eliminated for incoming flows, while it is only slightly negative for outgoing flows.

In August alone, Italy's balance of payments in tourism recorded a surplus of 2.6 billion euros.

Tourism revenues, equal to 6.3 billion, increased by about 35%.


Photo: ANSA
Related news
APEC ministerial meeting kicks off in Thailand
Ronaldo to retire if Portugal win World Cup
UN chief calls for reaching consensus on climate actions at COP27
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News