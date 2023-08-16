Go to the main site
    Tourist plane carrying 3 crashes in W. France

    16 August 2023, 08:35

    PARIS. KAZINFORM A tourist plane with three people on board crashed Tuesday in France's western department of Loire-Atlantique, Xinhua reported citing local media.

    According to France Bleu, the plane reportedly disappeared around Tuesday noon between Nantes and La Baule, Department of Loire-Atlantique.

    Firefighters have found debris from the plane 3 to 4 meters deep in the sea. But rescue operation was suspended Tuesday evening due to unfavorable weather conditions, local authorities said.

    So far, there's no official announcement about the retrieval of victims.

    The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) in France has already announced to open an investigation to the accident.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

