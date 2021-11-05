Go to the main site
    Tourist inflow in Kazakhstan expected to reach 8 mln by 2025

    5 November 2021, 16:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Asset Irgaliyev talked about the tourism investment projects that will be implemented in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While speaking at the press briefing at the Central Communications Service on Friday, Minister Irgaliyev said Kazakhstan will create favorable conditions for development of the domestic tourist cluster.

    According to him, the country is on track to implement about 1,000 investment projects in order to develop the network of motorway service areas.

    As a result, by 2025 volume of tourism in GDP is expected to make at least 8% and tourist inflow will grow from 5.3 to 8 million people. Volume of investment into tourism sector is set to climb to KZT 6.9 trillion.

    Irgaliyev noted that in order to introduce modern technologies into the development of tourism sector specific measures are to be taken. These measures will help improve the management system of the sector as well as the quality of tourist services.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism Kazakhstan
