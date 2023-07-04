Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Tourism and Sport

    Tourist flight linking Kazakhstan and Bahrain launched

    4 July 2023, 09:41

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Tourist charter flights linking Almaty and Manama, the capital of Bahrain, were launched last month, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee.

    The Almaty-Manama flight is operated once a week on Wednesdays by SCAT airline starting from June 28.

    The launching of the flight linking one of the biggest cities in Kazakhstan and the capital of Bahrain will facilitate further development of cultural, business, investment and tourist relations between the two countries.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Tourism Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry names head of vocational education department
    Railway transportation in Kazakhstan data records decrease
    Four Kazakhstani tennis players continue to fight for President’s Cup in Astana
    Kazakh Culture Ministry announces new appointment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    3 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    4 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023