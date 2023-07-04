Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tourist flight linking Kazakhstan and Bahrain launched

4 July 2023, 09:41
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Tourist charter flights linking Almaty and Manama, the capital of Bahrain, were launched last month, Kazinform has learned from the Civil Aviation Committee.

The Almaty-Manama flight is operated once a week on Wednesdays by SCAT airline starting from June 28.

The launching of the flight linking one of the biggest cities in Kazakhstan and the capital of Bahrain will facilitate further development of cultural, business, investment and tourist relations between the two countries.


