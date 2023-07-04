Tourist boats collide in Atyrau region, 9 injured

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Nine people including four children were injured as a result of collision of two tourist boats on the Ural River in Atyrau region on Monday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred at around 09:00 pm.

Five adult passengers were rushed to the regional hospital with various traumas. Four children were brought to the regional children’s hospital. One of the them, aged 6, was placed into an intensive care unit. His condition is estimated as serious.

«The drivers of the boats were brought to the local police department. An investigation into the accident is underway,» a statement from the police department reads.