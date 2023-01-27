Tourism services hit KZT 12.8 bln in Akmola region

BURABAY. KAZINFORM «Akmola region ranks among the Top 5 tourism development drivers of Kazakhstan. It boasts Shchuchinsk-Burabay, Zerenda resort areas, 3 national nature parks, the Korgalzhyn nature reserve included in the UNESCO list,» Yeldos Ramazanov, the deputy Governor of the region, told the tourism development visiting meeting, Kazinform reports.

He noted that the region’s share in the tourism services sector makes some 10% with over 600 companies operating in the industry. It rendered tourism and travel-related services worth KZT 12.8 billion that is 1.6 times more as compared to the same period of 2021 which let the region rank 3rd in the tourism sector.

Culture and Sports Minister Askhat Oralov took part in the meeting organized by the Ministry.