Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Tourism potential of Kazakhstan presented in Iraqi capital

    1 March 2023, 17:14

    BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan’s pavilion was launched by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Jordan together with the tourist company «Hala Kazakhstan». Kazakhstan's exhibition stand and a traditional Kazakh yurt became a beauty of the annual international tourism forum - «Iraqi Tourism - 2023». The pavilion was visited by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of Republic of Iraq Ahmed Fakak al-Badrani, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    On the sidelines of the forum bilateral meetings with Iraqi travel companies were conducted, as well as tourism and investment potential of the country was presented. Kazakhstan's participation has caused great genuine interest from the citizens of Iraq.

    In addition, during visit to Baghdad, the Embassy’s diplomats held meetings with the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Baghdad Faris al-Hamdadi and the Director-General of the Iraqi railroads Yunis Khaled Jawadi. During the meetings, they discussed the prospects for development of the Kazakh-Iraqi trade and economic, transport and investment cooperation, as well as specific steps to increase trade turnover and implementation of joint projects. The Iraqi side expressed interest in the formation of an appropriate legal framework and willingness to further intensify bilateral relations.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism Ministry of Foreign Affairs Travel
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    Kostanay rgn to implement 13 manufacturing projects in 2023
    Strengthening of cooperation on bilateral relations agenda btw Kazakhstan and Serbia
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open