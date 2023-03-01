Tourism potential of Kazakhstan presented in Iraqi capital

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan’s pavilion was launched by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Jordan together with the tourist company «Hala Kazakhstan». Kazakhstan's exhibition stand and a traditional Kazakh yurt became a beauty of the annual international tourism forum - «Iraqi Tourism - 2023». The pavilion was visited by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of Republic of Iraq Ahmed Fakak al-Badrani, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

On the sidelines of the forum bilateral meetings with Iraqi travel companies were conducted, as well as tourism and investment potential of the country was presented. Kazakhstan's participation has caused great genuine interest from the citizens of Iraq.

In addition, during visit to Baghdad, the Embassy’s diplomats held meetings with the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Baghdad Faris al-Hamdadi and the Director-General of the Iraqi railroads Yunis Khaled Jawadi. During the meetings, they discussed the prospects for development of the Kazakh-Iraqi trade and economic, transport and investment cooperation, as well as specific steps to increase trade turnover and implementation of joint projects. The Iraqi side expressed interest in the formation of an appropriate legal framework and willingness to further intensify bilateral relations.