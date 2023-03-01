Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Tourism potential of Kazakhstan presented in Iraqi capital

1 March 2023, 17:14
Tourism potential of Kazakhstan presented in Iraqi capital Photo: press service of the Kazakh MFA

BAGHDAD. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan’s pavilion was launched by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Jordan together with the tourist company «Hala Kazakhstan». Kazakhstan's exhibition stand and a traditional Kazakh yurt became a beauty of the annual international tourism forum - «Iraqi Tourism - 2023». The pavilion was visited by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of Republic of Iraq Ahmed Fakak al-Badrani, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

On the sidelines of the forum bilateral meetings with Iraqi travel companies were conducted, as well as tourism and investment potential of the country was presented. Kazakhstan's participation has caused great genuine interest from the citizens of Iraq.

In addition, during visit to Baghdad, the Embassy’s diplomats held meetings with the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Baghdad Faris al-Hamdadi and the Director-General of the Iraqi railroads Yunis Khaled Jawadi. During the meetings, they discussed the prospects for development of the Kazakh-Iraqi trade and economic, transport and investment cooperation, as well as specific steps to increase trade turnover and implementation of joint projects. The Iraqi side expressed interest in the formation of an appropriate legal framework and willingness to further intensify bilateral relations.


Related news
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Kostanay rgn to implement 13 manufacturing projects in 2023
Strengthening of cooperation on bilateral relations agenda btw Kazakhstan and Serbia
Теги:
Read also
Almaty may become cultural and tourist capital of SCO for 2023-24
2023 parliamentary elections: Over 5 thou Kazakhstanis voted abroad
Astana unveils square named in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry hosted delegation of Romanian parliamentarians from OSCE PA
Ankara hosted meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of Organization of Turkic States
Kazakhstan committed to holding election in compliance with national legislation and world standards - MFA
China to resume outbound tourism to Kazakhstan
Egyptian airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News