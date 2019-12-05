Go to the main site
    Tourism potential of Kazakhstan presented in Armenia

    5 December 2019, 11:47

    YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Yerevan held a presentation of a special issue of «Armenia Tourism» magazine devoted to the tourism potential of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On the eve of 28th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence Day the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia initiated a presentation of 28th special issue of «Armenia Tourism» magazine «Armenia Tourism» In Kazakhstan».

    The magazine was prepared and presented within the framework of the state tourism development program initiated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia with the assistance of the national company Kazakh Tourism.

    According to the editor-in-chief of «Armenia Tourism» magazine Ruben Pashinyan, the creative team worked on this project with great interest. He added that the editorial staff is already receiving positive feedback from its audience.

    Pashinyan informed that the Kazakh Embassy organized a trip of Armenian journalists to Kazakhstan.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Tourism Kazakhstan
