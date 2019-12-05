Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Tourism potential of Kazakhstan presented in Armenia

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
5 December 2019, 11:47
Tourism potential of Kazakhstan presented in Armenia

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM – Yerevan held a presentation of a special issue of «Armenia Tourism» magazine devoted to the tourism potential of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On the eve of 28th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence Day the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia initiated a presentation of 28th special issue of «Armenia Tourism» magazine «Armenia Tourism» In Kazakhstan».

The magazine was prepared and presented within the framework of the state tourism development program initiated by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia with the assistance of the national company Kazakh Tourism.

photo

According to the editor-in-chief of «Armenia Tourism» magazine Ruben Pashinyan, the creative team worked on this project with great interest. He added that the editorial staff is already receiving positive feedback from its audience.

Pashinyan informed that the Kazakh Embassy organized a trip of Armenian journalists to Kazakhstan.

photo

photo

Tourism   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims