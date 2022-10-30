Tourism opportunities of Kazakhstan discussed in Bangkok

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM A webinar on tourism «Kazakhstan is Travelstan» was organized by the Kazakh-Thai Alliance with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was aimed at popularizing Kazakhstan as one of the leading tourist destinations in Central Asia for Thai tourists.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov delivered a welcoming speech and informed the participants of the webinar about the overall indicators and achievements of Kazakhstan in the field of tourism over the past period.

In addition, there was a presentation by Shyryn Mussina, Director of Marketing Department of Kazakh Tourism NC JSC about the potential of the tourism sector of Kazakhstan.

The webinar was also attended by founder and group CEO of Index Creative Village Kriengkrai Kanjanapokin, who designed the Thai pavilion at EXPO-2017 in Astana, a famous Thai actress, producer and managing director of Thong Entertainment Anne Thongprasom, as well as representatives of Thai tourism companies who shared their experience of visiting and staying in Kazakhstan.





Photo: press service of the MFA