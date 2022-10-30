Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Tourism opportunities of Kazakhstan discussed in Bangkok

30 October 2022, 17:36
Tourism opportunities of Kazakhstan discussed in Bangkok
30 October 2022, 17:36

Tourism opportunities of Kazakhstan discussed in Bangkok

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM A webinar on tourism «Kazakhstan is Travelstan» was organized by the Kazakh-Thai Alliance with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Thailand, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The event was aimed at popularizing Kazakhstan as one of the leading tourist destinations in Central Asia for Thai tourists.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov delivered a welcoming speech and informed the participants of the webinar about the overall indicators and achievements of Kazakhstan in the field of tourism over the past period.

In addition, there was a presentation by Shyryn Mussina, Director of Marketing Department of Kazakh Tourism NC JSC about the potential of the tourism sector of Kazakhstan.

The webinar was also attended by founder and group CEO of Index Creative Village Kriengkrai Kanjanapokin, who designed the Thai pavilion at EXPO-2017 in Astana, a famous Thai actress, producer and managing director of Thong Entertainment Anne Thongprasom, as well as representatives of Thai tourism companies who shared their experience of visiting and staying in Kazakhstan.


Photo: press service of the MFA

Related news
9 hospitalized after explosion at car repair shop in Petropavlovsk
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News