    Tourism on the upswing but still below pre-COVID levels in Italy

    19 April 2023, 17:15

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Tourism in Italy and by Italians abroad is on the upswing but still below pre-COVID levels, ISTAT said Wednesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    In 2022, the national stats agency said, travel by residents in Italy amounted to 54 million 811 thousand (346 million 966 thousand overnight stays), an increase compared to 2021 (+31.6%) but below the pre-Covid values (-23% compared to 2019).

    Holidays of 4 nights or more are recovering almost completely, returning to 2019 levels, while shorter holidays (1-3 nights) are still far from the pre-Covid situation (-26%). People who took at least one holiday between July and September rose to 35.7%, up from 33.9% in 2021 (37.8% in 2019).

    Travel abroad (19.7% of the total) shows triple-digit increases (+143%)

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Tourism World News COVID-19 Travel
