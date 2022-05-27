Tourism Ministers of Organization of Turkic States to convene next year in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM «Our goal is to turn the Turkic world into one of the most important economic, cultural and humanitarian regions of the XXI century,» Kazakh Culture and Sport Minster Yerzhan Yerkinbayev told the 7th session of the Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States held in Baku, the Kazakh Ministry’s official website reads.

Those attending debated an increase in the frequency of flights between the member states and observer states of the Organization of Turkic States, the tourist potential of the Silk Road, the development of the projects such as the Joint tour along the modern Silk Road, and Tourist capital of the Turkic world, as well as winter tourism projects.

The Kazakh Vice Minister addressing those present greatly emphasized the development of Kazakhstan’s tourist potential within the SCO. Currently, Kazakhstan flies to 21 destinations in Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan. 119 flights are performed weekly. He also stressed the need to increase the number of flights between Aktau and Baku.

The Vice Minister told also about one of the country’s grand tours the Ministry is working at. It is The Great Silk Road tour starting from the border with China to run through Almaty, Taraz, Shymkent, and Turkestan of Kazakhstan which may be prolonged to Uzbekistan. He also suggested proclaiming Turkestan as a tourist capital of the Turkic world. «Our goal is to turn the Turkic world into one of the most important economic, cultural and humanitarian regions of the XXI century,» he resumed.

Following the meeting, it was agreed to hold the 8th sitting of the Tourism Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States next year in Turkestan.