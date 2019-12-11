Tourism infrastructure projects to boost tourist flow to Kazakhstan's Karaganda

BAKU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region is planning to increase the tourist traffic to Balkhash lake and to Ulytau mountains, a representative of Entrepreneurship Department of regional akimat (administrative center) told Trend.

According to the representative, Karaganda region has great potential for tourism development and currently great attention is given to three main areas: Balkhash resort area, Ulytau district and Karkaraly town, Trend reports.

«Balkhash resort area was included in TOP-10 objects of country’s tourism development. The master plan for development of Balkhash resort area was prepared in 2018 in cooperation McKinsey & Company. The plan included projects for development of engineering, communication and transport infrastructure, public beach improvement, and activities aimed at tourist potential of the resort area,» the representative said.

He then spoke about the Karkaraly and Ulytau districts and their development.

«A master plan for Ulytau districts’ tourism development was prepared within the State program for development of internal and international tourism till 2025,» the official said.

A separate concept for the development of the Ulytau historical and cultural center is also being prepared.

List of investment projects in the Karaganda region was also developed, which includes projects for Karkaraly district.

«The list of projects was sent to embassies of foreign countries such as the US, Israel, Germany, Czech Republic, and also submitted to Kazakh Invest National Company for further projects' promotion and investors attraction,» the official said.

«In order for the region to be attractive for investors, appropriate conditions must be created. With this in mind, funds for reconstruction and construction of roads, as well as ensuring effective functioning of industry facilities are overseen in the republican and regional budgets. Implementation of these projects and tourist traffic increase will lead to construction of new tourism facilities. This is the most prospective area for investments attraction,» the representative said.

He also added that last year the number of tourists who visited Karaganda region was nearly 280,000.

«The number of tourists increased by 10 percent in 1H2019 compared to the same period of last year,» he said.

---