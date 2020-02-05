Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Tourism dept recommends tour operators restricting travel to 27 countries due to coronavirus

    5 February 2020, 13:12

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city tourism department has recommended tour operators to suspend activities in organizing tours to the countries which confirmed coronavirus cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sabina Amankeldy, head of the city’s tourism department, this measure was taken to prevent spreading of the novel coronavirus infection in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The department recommends suspending activities in organizing tours to 27 countries including China, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Taiwan, Malaysia, Macau, South Korea, USA, France, Germany, UAE, Canada, Italy, Vietnam, India, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, Russia, Cambodia, Finland, Spain and Sweden.

    The department also reminded that until July 1 Kazakhstan has temporarily suspended 72-hour visa-free regime for Chinese citizens transit through the international airports of the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau, Karaganda and Taraz.

    It should be noted that beginning from February 3 the current year all flights arriving from China have been suspended.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Almaty Tourism
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
    4 Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
    5 Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry