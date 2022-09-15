15 September 2022, 09:12

Tour de Slovaquie. Trainee Gleb Syritsa is 2nd after 1st stage

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM After his promising debut for Astana Qazaqstan Team at the Arctic Race of Norway, where he took a nice second place in the first stage, today Gleb Syritsa once again was fighting for a stage victory, finishing second in Stage 1 of the Tour de Slovaquie.

Astana’s trainee, supported by the Kazakh champion Yevgeniy Gidich, was able to get a good position in front of the peloton inside the last two kilometers. Launching a very solid sprint on the last straight in Trnava, Syritsa narrowly missed the stage win, finishing second, just behind the stage winner and the race leader Ethan Vernon.

«First of all, I’d like to thank all my teammates for a great support during this stage. Indeed, the team did an excellent job for me. Dmitriy Gruzdev was protecting me all day long from the wind, Valerio Conti, Igor Chzhan and Stefan De Bod also were helping me during the stage. In the final I got a huge support from Davide Martinelli and, especially, Yevgeniy Gidich, who helped me to get a perfect position for the sprint spending as less energy as possible. Well, I did my best in the sprint, but it was enough just for a second place. However, I am quite happy with this result, and I am looking forward to the next days here in Slovakia», – said Gleb Syritsa.

After yesterday’s prologue and today’s Stage 1 Gleb Syritsa moved up to 8th place in the General Classification of the Tour de Slovaquie. Another Astana Qazaqstan Team Stefan De Bod is currently 9th.









Photo: astana-qazaqstan.com