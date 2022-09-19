19 September 2022, 11:44

Tour de Slovaquie: Astana’s Stefan De Bod finishes fourth overall

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Stefan De Bod finished fourth in the final General Classification of the Tour of Slovakia.

Despite many attempts to change the situation in the final stage and strong teamwork of all Astana riders, the overall standings remained untouched: the break of the day made it to the finish line, while in sprint from the main group Geb Syritsa showed another strong performance, finishing fifth, the Team’s official website reads.

«Well, I can say I am happy with the way I spent this week in Slovakia, but, at the same time I am a bit disappointed missing the final podium. Quick Step and Jumbo did a great race setting their sprinter teams up to take the bonus seconds and I congratulate them. Indeed, I missed some more hard stages in this race, as I would preferred to ride another tough mountain stage to be able to fight for the General Classification. Anyway, me and all my team we did our best, fighting from the very first moment until the end. I want to thank all my teammates for a great dedication and a huge support I was provided with during this race. Also, I would like to say that it was a pleasure for me to ride side by side with our two trainees, Igor Chzhan and Gleb Syritsa, they are big talents and I see a great future in front of them», – said Stefan De Bod.















