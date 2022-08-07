Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 477.98 eur/kzt 488.93

    rub/kzt 7.93 cny/kzt 70.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Tour de Pologne. Samuele Battistella takes his 1st WorldTour Top-10

    7 August 2022 11:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Samuele Battistella has spent a very good week in Poland, for the first time in his career taking a Top-10 placement in the General Classification of a WorldTour stage race. The Italian rider finished 7th in the overall standings of the Tour de Pologne on August 5, Astana Qazaqstan Team informs.

    «I am really happy with the way I spent this week and with my result. Especially because it comes after a difficult period of bad luck and sickness. After I had to abandon Tour de France even before the start, it was not easy to keep my motivation high and to continue working hard for the new goals. So, now I am happy I am here at this point with a solid result in a WorldTour race and with a good form which I can continue building up for the next goals,» said Samuele Battistella.


    Photo: @Gettysport

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani athlete wins bronze at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships
    Kazakhstan prioritizes coop with Israel in medical education – Azhar Giniyat
    Kazakh judokas win 3 bronze medals at Asian Championships in Nur-Sultan
    President Tokayev congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on her FIDE award
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstani Bibisara Assaubayeva named Outstanding Chess Player of Asia
    2 Kazhydromet issues weather warning for 3 regions
    3 Over 39,000 pregnant women vaccinated with Pfizer in Kazakhstan
    4 August 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 COVID-19: 1,988 new cases, 2,652 recoveries in 24h, 1,466 patients in hospitals