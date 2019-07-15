Go to the main site
    Tour de France Stage 9: Breakaway makes it to the finish in Brioude

    15 July 2019, 08:20

    BRIOUDE. KAZINFORM - Yet anotherday the breakaway made it all the way to the finish at the Tour de France.Daryl Impey won stage 9 after being part of the day’s breakaway of fifteenriders. Astana Pro Team’s peloton finished 16 minutes behind today’s stagewinner, including all GC contenders, the team’s press office informs.

    «Today we tried to save our legs after theeffort of the team at yesterday’s stage. Our only goal was to keep JakobFuglsang in a good position. In the end, everything went fine. Our focus is onother stages during this Tour de France,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.


    Stage 9 started in Saint-Etienne and finished in Brioude after 170,5 kilometersand three categorized climbs. Fifteen riders went clear right from the startand making it all the way to the finish. There were many attacks on the finalclimb of the day, only Daryl Impey and Tiesj Benoot remained on the front,sprinting for the stage win. It was Impey who was the fastest rider of the two.There were no changes in the general classification, Jakob Fuglsang still beingninth on 1’42» of Julian Alaphilippe.

    On July 15, the riders cover 217.5 kilometers from Saint-Flour to Albi,including four categorized climbs.

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
