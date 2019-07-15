Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Tour de France Stage 9: Breakaway makes it to the finish in Brioude

15 July 2019, 08:20
BRIOUDE. KAZINFORM - Yet another day the breakaway made it all the way to the finish at the Tour de France. Daryl Impey won stage 9 after being part of the day’s breakaway of fifteen riders. Astana Pro Team’s peloton finished 16 minutes behind today’s stage winner, including all GC contenders, the team’s press office informs.

«Today we tried to save our legs after the effort of the team at yesterday’s stage. Our only goal was to keep Jakob Fuglsang in a good position. In the end, everything went fine. Our focus is on other stages during this Tour de France,» said Dmitriy Fofonov.


Stage 9 started in Saint-Etienne and finished in Brioude after 170,5 kilometers and three categorized climbs. Fifteen riders went clear right from the start and making it all the way to the finish. There were many attacks on the final climb of the day, only Daryl Impey and Tiesj Benoot remained on the front, sprinting for the stage win. It was Impey who was the fastest rider of the two. There were no changes in the general classification, Jakob Fuglsang still being ninth on 1’42» of Julian Alaphilippe.

On July 15, the riders cover 217.5 kilometers from Saint-Flour to Albi, including four categorized climbs.

