Tour de France. Stage 11. Bunch sprint in Toulouse

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The day after the first rest day in the Tour de France, it was a stage for the sprinters once again on stage 11. Caleb Ewan took the stage win; Julian Alaphilippe still leads the race. All Astana riders finished safely behind the bunch sprint, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

« It was a good day for the team ; we spent the day without anyproblems. We had a good meeting on the rest day about what happened on stage10, I’m sure from now on we will perform more as a team. The next days will beinteresting for our team, we will fight to reach our goals for this Tour deFrance, » said sports director DmitriyFofonov.



A 167 kilometers-long race today on stage 11, starting from Albi tofinish Toulouse. The day’s breakaway took off right from the start but gotcaught in today’s final, as the sprint teams prepared the sprint. Caleb Ewanwon the stage just in front of Dylan Groenewegen. Julian Alaphilippe remains inthe yellow jersey with the GC being unchanged.