Tour de France. Stage 11. Bunch sprint in Toulouse

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The day after the first rest day in the Tour de France, it was a stage for the sprinters once again on stage 11. Caleb Ewan took the stage win; Julian Alaphilippe still leads the race. All Astana riders finished safely behind the bunch sprint, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.

« It was a good day for the team ; we spent the day without any problems. We had a good meeting on the rest day about what happened on stage 10, I’m sure from now on we will perform more as a team. The next days will be interesting for our team, we will fight to reach our goals for this Tour de France, » said sports director Dmitriy Fofonov.



A 167 kilometers-long race today on stage 11, starting from Albi to finish Toulouse. The day’s breakaway took off right from the start but got caught in today’s final, as the sprint teams prepared the sprint. Caleb Ewan won the stage just in front of Dylan Groenewegen. Julian Alaphilippe remains in the yellow jersey with the GC being unchanged.