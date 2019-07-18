Tour de France. Stage 11. Bunch sprint in Toulouse

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The day after the first rest day in the Tour de France, it was a stage for the sprinters once again on stage 11. Caleb Ewan took the stage win; Julian Alaphilippe still leads the race. All Astana riders finished safely behind the bunch sprint, Astana Pro Team informs on its website.
A 167 kilometers-long race today on stage 11, starting from Albi to finish Toulouse. The day’s breakaway took off right from the start but got caught in today’s final, as the sprint teams prepared the sprint. Caleb Ewan won the stage just in front of Dylan Groenewegen. Julian Alaphilippe remains in the yellow jersey with the GC being unchanged.