Tour de France. Stage 10. Hard day for Astana riders due to echelons

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A hard day for the Astana riders, as Jakob Fuglsang lost time today due to echelons, being in the second group when the peloton split. Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko finished 1’40» behind the first group with some of the GC contenders. Wout van Aert won the stage, Julian Alaphilippe is still the overall leader. Jakob Fuglsang dropped back to the sixteenth place overall.

«I was at the wrong place at the wrong moment, I just took some bottles from a soigneur at the side of the road when some other teams started to pull, creating gaps in the peloton. We tried to close it and we came close, but in the end, there was a big time gap with the first group. It’s not the way you want to go into the first rest day, but we know that there are another two weeks coming up where we will try to strike back. I’m looking forward to the mountain stages and the team and I are ready for a battle there,» said Jakob Fuglsang.

Covering 217,5 kilometers from Saint-Flour to Albi on Tour de France stage 10, things got nervous after a breakaway of six riders went clear and the wind started to play a role. Echelons were created in today’s final, splitting the peloton. The group with Jakob Fuglsang and Alexey Lutsenko finished 1’40» behind the group where Wout van Aert took the stage win in a sprint. Julian Alaphilippe is still the overall leader. Jakob Fuglsang dropped back to the sixteenth place overall (+3’22»), the official website of Astana Pro Team reads.

After today’s effort, the first Rest Day of the Tour de France awaits for the riders. The day after they take off for 167 kilometers-long stage 11 from Albi to Toulouse.