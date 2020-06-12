Tougher quarantine measures to be imposed in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - In Zhambyl region the quarantine and restrictive measures are to be intensified following the increase in the coronavirus infection cases to up to 13.6% in last seven days, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The region's situation office informed, that in case of a worsening epidemiological situation and growing coronavirus cases measures to tighten the quarantine regime and restrictions would be taken.

The region recorded 12 new cases of the novel virus, with a 1.1% growth rate. Five of them had their symptoms detected following epidemiological examinations, and seven were symptom-free carriers aged from 30 to 59.

According to Zhambyl region's chief medical officer Gaziz Naduyev, a 13.6% growth in the region's overall COVID-19 cases has led to tougher quarantine measures.

Such measures include limited movement of the public and between districts from 10.00pm to 06.00am, banning public transport, and restricted working hours of all markets. The Public Service Centers are allowed to operate from 9.00am to 04.00pm. Parks and squares will cut down on working hours. Under-aged are not allowed to walk without adult supervision.

In the period from March 24 through June 11, 2020, 512 COVID-19 cases were registered in Zhambyl region, with 44.3 per 100,000 people infected.



