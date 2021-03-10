Go to the main site
    Tougher COVID-19 measures to be in place as Almaty moves into ‘red zone’

    10 March 2021, 14:24

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The quarantine measures are to be toughened in the city of Almaty as the COVID-19 alarm level has been changed to red, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Assel Kalykova, Head of Almaty’s Sanitary Epidemiological Department, the recent holidays have negatively affected the COVID-19 situation in the city. In her words, mass gatherings, festivities, and events will remain under the ban in the city, which is now in the coronavirus «red zone», as the country is to celebrate the national holiday Nauryz.

    The city is to toughen the quarantine and restrictive measures by issuing a new order of the chief medical officer aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. The order is currently under debate.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
