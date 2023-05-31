Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Totalitarianism crimes left marks on our people’s consciousness, Kazakh President

    31 May 2023, 09:24

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh President posted a tweet on the occasion of May 31, the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Political Repressions and Famine, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    In his tweet, the Head of State said today we are paying tribute to the victims of political repressions and famine. Crimes of totalitarianism left marks on our people’s consciousness. It is crucial to continue exploring those grim pages of history re-establishing justice for those innocent people who endured suffering. The duty of everyone is to learn the frightful lesson of the past and to make everything possible to avoid such events in the future.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Holidays Famine 1930s Political represessions
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future