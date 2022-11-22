Go to the main site
    Total trade between Kazakhstan and the UK increased by 63.3%

    22 November 2022, 09:09

    LONDON. KAZINFORM Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Kazakhstan was £2.3 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022, an increase of 63.3% or £896 million from the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021, the official website of the Department for International Trade reads.

    Of this £2.3 billion:

    Total UK exports to Kazakhstan amounted to £781 million in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022 (an increase of 1.8% or £14 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021);

    Total UK imports from Kazakhstan amounted to £1.5 billion in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022 (an increase of 135.9% or £882 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021).

    Kazakhstan was the UK’s 62nd largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2022 accounting for 0.2% of total UK trade.

    In 2020, the inward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UK from Kazakhstan was £46 million.
