    Total number of unemployed decreases in Kyrgyzstan by 5%

    31 July 2023, 20:48

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Since the beginning of the year, job fairs have been organized in all regions and cities of Kyrgyzstan, where 19 thousand people took part, the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration of the country said, Kabar reports.

    More than 1 thousand employers submitted about 25 thousand vacancies.

    During the events, consultations on employment and vocational training were organized, career guidance tests were organized for schoolchildren, allowing them to better understand in which area they should choose a profession.

    Every sixth job fair participant was employed or received a job referral.

    According to data of the ministry, since the beginning of the year, the total number of unemployed has decreased by 5% compared to the same period last year.

    The largest increase in the number of employed unemployed was observed in Batken (28.7%), Chui (25.3%), Talas and Osh (21%) regions.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

