Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 1,300,000 in Kazakhstan

    23 February 2022, 08:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan confirmed 598 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 1,300,164 COVID-19 cases, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city again leads in number of COVID-19 cases with 206 fresh infections reported in the past day. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 69 new COVID-19 cases. The third highest number of fresh daily infections was registered in North Kazakhstan region – 62.

    43 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 42 in Kostanay region, 36 in Almaty region, 33 in Karaganda region, 27 in East Kazakhstan region, 22 in Akmola region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 12 in Atyrau region, 12 in Mangistau region, 7 in Aktobe region, 5 in Shymkent city, 4 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, and 2 in Turkestan region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana