Total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 1,300,000 in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 February 2022, 08:46
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan confirmed 598 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 1,300,164 COVID-19 cases, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

Almaty city again leads in number of COVID-19 cases with 206 fresh infections reported in the past day. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 69 new COVID-19 cases. The third highest number of fresh daily infections was registered in North Kazakhstan region – 62.

43 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 42 in Kostanay region, 36 in Almaty region, 33 in Karaganda region, 27 in East Kazakhstan region, 22 in Akmola region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 12 in Atyrau region, 12 in Mangistau region, 7 in Aktobe region, 5 in Shymkent city, 4 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, and 2 in Turkestan region.


