Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Torrential showers in store for Kazakhstan May 20

    20 May 2022, 07:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is expected in the northeast and center of Kazakhstan on Friday, May 20. Heavy downpour, showers, thunderstorms, hail, gusty wind with dust storm, and fog are forecast for most regions of the country, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts ranging from 15-20 mps to 23-28 mps is set to hit parts of North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, Aktobe, Almaty, Akmola, Turkestan, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, and Kyzylorda regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Mangistau, Akmola, and Kyzylorda regions.

    Chances of thunderstorm, hail, and squall will be high in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.

    Thunderstorm is forecast for Aktobe, Akmola, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket the west of Aktobe region at night.

    High fire hazard will persist in parts of East Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued