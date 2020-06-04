Torrential rain kills 5 children in Yemen

SANAA. KAZINFORM Five children were killed in torrential rain in Yemen's eastern Hadhramaut province, an official told Anadolu Agency.

The children from one family were killed in the Henin region as they were swept away by torrential rain, according to Abdul Latif Al-Naqeeb, a government official in al-Qatn district, Anadolu Agency reports.

A number of homes collapsed in the Hajr Directorate and major roads in the province were damaged, local sources told Anadolu Agency.

The Yemeni National Center of Meteorology expects heavy rains and thunderstorms to continue in of Mahra, Hadhramaut and Shabwah provinces, with a chance of reaching Abyan, Lahij and Aden.

And in a related development, Maj. Gen. Faraj Al-Bahsni from the media office of Hadramaut Governor, said four people were killed and three others were injured in a traffic accident on a mountain road in Ghayl Ba Wazir directorate.

The accident was caused by low visibility because of dense fog and heavy rain.