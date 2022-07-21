21 July 2022 18:39

Tornado leaves one dead, 25 injured in east China

NANJING. KAZINFORM - A tornado struck Lianyungang City in east China's Jiangsu Province on Wednesday, resulting in one fatality and 25 injured, local emergency management bureau said Thursday, Xinhua reports.

The tornado swept through 11 villages in four townships of Lianyungang at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Over 2,200 villagers were affected by the disaster, and over 640 houses and about 250 hectares of farmland were damaged, according to preliminary investigation.

Emergency workers were quick to arrive at the scene and the injured are currently being treated. Relief work is also being carried out in the affected areas.

Photo: menafn.com