Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Top Kazakhstani forward to stay in HC Barys

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 May 2020, 15:15
Top Kazakhstani forward to stay in HC Barys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys have officially confirmed the extension of the contract with Kazakhstani forward Roman Starchenko, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The contract has been extended for 2 year. Starchenko is the only Barys puckster to play in Kazakhstan’s national hockey team since the foundation of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

Last season the 33-year-old forward played in 58 matches, including the play-off matches, and scored 35 (18+17) points. In total, Starchenko earned 318 (176+142) points in 634 matches in the KHL history.

Starchenko also happens to be the third best sniper in Barys history after Nigel Dawes (217) and Brandon Bochenski (179).


Sport   Kazakhstan   Hockey  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece